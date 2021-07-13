We have updated our Privacy Policy Please take a moment to review it. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the terms of our updated Privacy Policy.

In America’s flooded Gulf Coast region, oil is scarce, but loyalty is scarcer. Grounded oil tankers are being broken down for parts by crews of young people. Nailer, a teenage boy, works the light crew, scavenging for copper wiring just to make quota–and hopefully live to see another day. But when, by luck or by chance, he discovers an exquisite clipper ship beached during a recent hurricane, Nailer faces the most important decision of his life: Strip the ship for all it’s worth or rescue its lone survivor, a beautiful and wealthy girl who could lead him to a better life….

 

In this powerful novel, Hugo and Nebula Award winning author Paolo Bacigalupi delivers a fast-paced adventure set in the vivid and raw, uncertain future of his companion novels The Drowned Cities and Tool of War.

In a dark future America where violence, terror, and grief touch everyone, young refugees Mahlia and Mouse have managed to leave behind the war-torn lands of the Drowned Cities by escaping into the jungle outskirts. But when they discover a wounded half-man–a bioengineered war beast named Tool–who is being hunted by a vengeful band of soldiers, their fragile existence quickly collapses. One is taken prisoner by merciless soldier boys, and the other is faced with an impossible decision: Risk everything to save a friend, or flee to a place where freedom might finally be possible.

In this gripping, eerily prescient sci-fi thriller that Kirkus described as “masterful,” Tool—a half-man/half-beast designed for combat—proves himself capable of so much more than his creators had ever dreamed. He has gone rogue from his pack of bioengineered “augments” and emerged a victorious leader of a pack of human soldier boys. But he is hunted relentlessly by someone determined to destroy him, who knows an alarming secret: Tool has found the way to resist his genetically ingrained impulses of submission and loyalty toward his masters… The time is coming when Tool will embark on an all-out war against those who have enslaved him.

 

From one of science fiction’s undisputed masters comes a riveting and all-too-timely page-turner that explores the intricate relationships connecting hunter and prey, master and enslaved, human and monster.

About the Author

Paolo Bacigalupi is the author of the highly acclaimed The Drowned CitiesTool of War, and Ship Breaker, a New York Times bestseller, Michael L. Printz Award winner, and National Book Award finalist. He is also the author of the Edgar Awards nominee The Doubt Factory; a novel for younger readers, Zombie Baseball Beatdown; and two bestselling adult novels for adults, The Water Knife and The Windup Girl. His first work of collected short fiction was Pump Six and Other Stories. The winner of the Hugo, Nebula, Locus, Compton Crook, John W. Campbell Memorial, and Theodore Sturgeon Memorial Awards, he lives in western Colorado with his wife and son. The author invites you to visit his website at windupstories.com.

Point of (re)views

"They were all such vastly different characters, with different motives and intentions and that made the story so much more interesting. Because of the different character's point of views and backgrounds we got even more knowledge about the world these characters live in, and that was really fascinating to read. Tool of War definitely kept me on the edge of my seat, and constantly had me wondering what was next."
—Emmi, Emmi Rose Reads

"The world is nasty, gritty, and bloody—a true dystopian book! There are cruel people and corporations wanting to seize you, and there is a bioengineered war beast. The problems that occur today also appear in the book, which makes the story more terrifying."
—Karissa, Read Coffee and Teen

"The author creates a world that is so realistic and vivid. The setting is in the future with events you feel like could happen. The characters are easy to relate to with lifelike struggles, drama, and hardships."
—Patti, Lovely Loveday