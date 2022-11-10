We have updated our Privacy Policy Please take a moment to review it. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the terms of our updated Privacy Policy.

NOVLBox FAQ

WHAT’S A NOVLBOX?

The NOVLbox brings you a care package curated from one of our favorite authors, influencers, or us. What’s inside? Books, goodies, and more! To find out about the other prizes, keep an eye on the #NOVLbox hashtag on social media.

HOW DO YOU GET ONE?

Luck of the draw! Enter to win by submitting your email in the above widget, and complete the bonus entries to increase your chances.

WHEN DO YOU SELECT WINNERS?

We select and notify random winners through email on the first of every month. Check your spam folder, just in case! 🙂

POSSIBLE TO PURCHASE OR SIGN UP FOR A SUBSCRIPTION SERVICE?

Not at the moment! We love the subscription service idea, but at this time, we only offer them through our monthly giveaway.

