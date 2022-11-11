We have updated our Privacy Policy Please take a moment to review it. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the terms of our updated Privacy Policy.

Nisha

Introduce Yourself

Hiya, I’m Nisha. I’m the Associate Director of Creative Services. I head up the design team and manufacture all the great swag the marketing teams come up with. I used to make books, but this is so much more fun!

Favorite Book of All Time

Pride and Prejudice. And yes, I know choosing a classic may be a cop-out, but I refuse to pick a favorite, there are just SO many, I can’t be expected to choose! To be fair, I love it so much that rereading it a ton of times just isn’t enough…nope, I’ll read prequels, sequels, retellings, um, pretty much anything to do with P&P (and yes, I’ve read fanfiction—don’t judge me).

Favorite LBYR Book

Hands down, The Coldest Girl in Coldtown by Holly Black. I’m a long-time fan of The Vampire Chronicles by Anne Rice and refuse to stray from her version of vampire canon…until we published this book.

Book You’ve Been Meaning to Read for a While

Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan. Highly recommended by several coworkers—it’s currently sitting on my to-read pile.

A Signed Book on Your Shelf

Not just one, but I have a signed copy of every book Lee Child published after 2004.

Unexpected Book that You Love

World War Z: An Oral History of the Zombie War by Max Brooks. So much more than just a zombie story (side note: though I enjoyed the movie, it has NOTHING to do with the book).

Book(s) that You Think Everyone Should Read

The Devil in the White City by Erik Larson