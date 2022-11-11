We have updated our Privacy Policy Please take a moment to review it. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the terms of our updated Privacy Policy.

Katie

Introduce Yourself

Hello, fellow book nerds! I’m Katie, a Publicist at LBYR working on books for all ages. When my nose isn’t in a book, I’m probably petting a dog, exploring NYC, eating way too much pasta, or working out.

Favorite Book of All Time

The hardest question ever! Can I really pick just one? No! But since I’m asked this impossible question often enough, my go to one-book answer for years has been Graceling by Kristin Cashore. I read the book when it first came out and was immediately obsessed. I followed my mom around for hours describing the plot to her (sorry, Mom!), wrote a horrible 20-line rhyming poem describing the plot for a high school assignment, discussed it in my college application essay, and geeked out to a journalism class in college about it after writing a practice book review.

Unexpected book that you love

As Far as You’ll Take Me by Phil Stamper is an LGBTQ coming-of-age story that I absolutely loved. It deals with family dynamics, relationships, insecurities, and more in such a relatable and well-written way. Plus, Marty is in band (the symphony kind, not rock band kind), which I was too while in school. Also, Six of Crows by Leigh Bardugo. So many people love this book that I thought I’d enjoy it but there was no way it could live up to the hype – turns out it did!

A Signed Book on Your Shelf

The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas! I attended her incredibly crowded New York City event and the book has been a prized possession ever since.

Non-bookish item

I’ve started a book bullet journal this year (2021)! It’s the perfect spot for me to use all my bookish stickers, make lists until my list-loving heart is content, and to keep track of what I’m reading. I doodled a bookshelf and filling in the titles as I finish a book is so fun. I color code the books based on if they’re titles I work on at LBYR or non-work books. It’s a pretty way to see if my reading is balanced.

A literary obsession

Um… Graceling? (See above). Also, Sherlock Holmes, Truly Devious by Maureen Johnson, The Inheritance Games, pretty much any good mystery. Audiobooks deserve a shout out as an obsession of mine too. I wouldn’t be able to read as many books as I do without them. Life. Changing.