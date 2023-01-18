We have updated our Privacy Policy Please take a moment to review it. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the terms of our updated Privacy Policy.

The Stolen Heir

The Stolen Heir

Buy the Book

A runaway queen. A reluctant prince. And a quest that may destroy them both.

Eight years have passed since the Battle of the Serpent. But in the icy north, Lady Nore of the Court of Teeth has reclaimed the Ice Needle Citadel. There, she is using an ancient relic to create monsters of stick and snow who will do her bidding and exact her revenge.

Suren, child queen of the Court of Teeth, and the one person with power over her mother, fled to the human world. There, she lives feral in the woods. Lonely, and still haunted by the merciless torments she endured in the Court of Teeth, she bides her time by releasing mortals from foolish bargains. She believes herself forgotten until the storm hag, Bogdana chases her through the night streets. Suren is saved by none other than Prince Oak, heir to Elfhame, to whom she was once promised in marriage and who she has resented for years.

Now seventeen, Oak is charming, beautiful, and manipulative. He’s on a mission that will lead him into the north, and he wants Suren’s help. But if she agrees, it will mean guarding her heart against the boy she once knew and a prince she cannot trust, as well as confronting all the horrors she thought she left behind.

Buy Now goodreads

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

NOVL - Headshot photo of Holly Black

 

Holly Black is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of fantasy novels, including the Novels of Elfhame, The Coldest Girl in Coldtown, the Spiderwick Chronicles, and her adult debut, Book of Night.  She has been a finalist for an Eisner Award and the Lodestar Award, and the recipient of the Mythopoeic Award, a Nebula, and a Newbery Honor. Her books have been translated into 32 languages worldwide and adapted for film. She currently lives in New England with her husband and son in a house with a secret library.

#THESTOLENHEIR

Instagram image of The Stolen Heir
Instagram image of The Stolen Heir
Instagram image of The Stolen Heir
Instagram Image of #OutofContextStolenHeir
Instagram Image of #OutofContextStolenHeir
#OutofContextStolenHeir quote reading "When I look up, his smile is all invitation. We are no longer children, playing games and hiding beneath his bed, but I feel as thought this a different kind of game, on where I do not understand the rules."
#OutofContextStolenHeir quote reading "As my hands go to Oak's waist, I am aware of the warmth of his skin even through the scale armor, of his body pressed against my thighs, ans while the cloak he loaned me covers the thinness of my gown, it cannot protect me from that."
  • NOVL Blog - I Made A Playlist For The Stolen Heir

  • NOVL - The Stolen Heir Prologue

  • NOVL Blog - Answering Most of Your Questions About The Stolen Heir

  • The NOVL Blog, Featured Image for Article: How to Read Holly Black's Faerie Books

    MORE NOVELS OF ELFHAME