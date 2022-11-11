We have updated our Privacy Policy Please take a moment to review it. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the terms of our updated Privacy Policy.

Bill

Introduce Yourself

Oh hello! I’m Bill, the Marketing Coordinator at Little, Brown Books for Young Readers.

Favorite Book of All Time

Ella Enchanted by Gail Carson Levine. I revisit this absolute gem at least once a year. I’m a sucker for fairy tales, especially those of the twice-told persuasion, and something about this particular tale of a young woman saving herself by finding her voice has always resonated deeply with me.

Favorite LBYR Book

Wolfie the Bunny by Ame Dyckman and Zachariah O’Hara. True read-aloud brilliance that also happens to be a moving story about the unique and contentious relationship between siblings.

A Signed Book on Your Shelf

Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe by Benjamin Alire Sáenz. Again, I’m a chronic re-reader, and the last twenty pages of this book are my go-to antidote for whenever I’m feeling down. Needless to say when I saw Benjamin was going to be at a conference I was attending, I made sure to pack my copy of Aristotle and Dante. I carried it in my tote the entire time, and fanboyed ridiculously hard when I finally got the chance to meet him.

A Literary Obsession

Time travel. Really anything to do with strange chronologies, whether it be a story told in reverse, an alternate history, or just some good old-fashioned jumping around in time mucking things up. I’m obsessed with all of it, even extending out beyond the literary world.

Unexpected Book that You Love

The Crossover by Kwame Alexander. Never having been much of an athlete (hello, book nerd) and possessing a slight bias against novels in verse, I really did not expect to fall in love with The Crossover. Cut to me two hours after starting it, tears streaming down my face. I’m still in awe of the spell Kwame Alexander managed to cast over me.

Most Worn-Out (but Well-Loved) Book

Boxed set of Tamora Pierce’s Song of the Lioness quartet. I have actually acquired multiple editions of each book in this series, but the set I originally purchased at age 11 is definitely the most well-worn. I honestly don’t think I would be the person and the reader I am today without those books.