Andrea

Introduce Yourself

I’m Andrea Colvin, editorial director of graphic publishing. I work on graphic novels (and graphic nonfiction) for early readers up through teen and YA. I love comics, and read all I can get my hands on, but I also love all sorts of different kinds of books. When I’m not reading, I’m usually running (and listening to audio books), or doing jigsaw puzzles (I have ever book-cover puzzle design ever made).

Favorite book of all time

This is such a tough question for book nerds like me. However, I am the kind of person who rereads The Lord of the Rings every year, so let’s say that.

Favorite LBYR book

My current favorite is The Inheritance Games, which got me out a pandemic-induced reading slump last year!

Unexpected book that you love

I really love page-turning nonfiction. A book I read in 2019 that I found fascinating was The Billion Dollar Whale.

Book you’ve been meaning to read for a while

All of them! On my current TBR pile is The Heir Affair by Heather Cocks and Jessica Morgan; Ready Player Two by Ernest Cline; The Vanishing Half by Britt Bennett; and Daniel Nayeri’s Everything Sad Is Untrue (which I’ve just started)

A Signed Book on Your Shelf

I go to a lot of comics conventions, so I have lots of signed mini comics and such. My most prized signed book is probably a volume of Elfquest by Wendy and Richard Pini. Those books had QUITE the effect on child Andrea.